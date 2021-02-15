Algeria newspaper: President Tebboune will dissolve parliament

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is preparing to dissolve parliament soon and call for early legislative elections, Echorouk newspaper reported a party leader and former candidate in the last presidential election saying.

Abdelaziz Belaid, head of the Future Front Party, explained that Tebboune is "preparing to issue a decision to dissolve parliament in the coming days," noting that this decision may be announced before 18 February, when National Martyr Day is commemorated. Belaid said this is what he understood from a meeting with Tebboune on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the announcement regarding the dissolution of parliament was preceded by several meetings between the president and heads of parties, including Belaid, and Abdelkader Bengrina, head of the National Building Movement and former minister and candidate in the presidential elections, which Tebboune won.

Bengrina also said that one of the subjects he discussed with the president is "calling for early parliamentary elections, with the dissolution of the People's National Assembly in the coming days."

