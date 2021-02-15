Saudi: Yemen's Houthis are terrorists, despite US decision to reverse designation

The Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said the kingdom will continue to consider Yemen's Houthi group as a terrorist organisation, despite the United States' decision to reverse the designation.

Speaking to Asharq news site, Al-Mouallimi said the administration of US President Joe Biden had taken this step to avoid exacerbating the humanitarian situation in Yemen, despite the introduction of alternative proposals to grant exceptions aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemenis.

"Despite this, we still deal with the Houthi militia as a terrorist organisation, and we are dealing with its threats of military action," he added.

The Saudi diplomat explained that Riyadh has informed the Security Council and Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, of the Houthis' recent attack on Abha airport, southwest of the kingdom, "so that the picture is clear, in case the kingdom decided to take any measures to protect its borders", adding that the Security Council will hold a special meeting on the Yemeni file next week.

Al-Mouallimi stressed that Riyadh is requesting more interaction in order to take "decisive and immediate measures to repel the recurrent aggression" by the Houthis.

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched three drone attacks on Abha International Airport striking a civilian airplane.

