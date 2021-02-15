Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss bilateral relations

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the US secretary of state on Monday discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, according to diplomatic sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu congratulated Antony Blinken on his new post, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They also agreed to discuss in detail all issues on the agenda in the coming days.

During the meeting, they agreed to develop an "open and sincere" dialogue between Turkey and the US' new Biden administration based on mutual respect, it added.

The Turkish side also expressed "discomfort" over the US statement on a recent massacre by the PKK terror group.

The bodies of 13 Turkish civilians were found over the weekend during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, massacred by the terror group.

The US statement Sunday said: "If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also criticised the US over the killings, saying it must stop supporting the YPG, the terrorist PKK's Syria branch.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.