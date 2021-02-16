Israel PM to discuss possible US return to Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet on Thursday with the heads of the security services to discuss the possibility of resuming US-Iranian negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal, and Washington's decision to re-join the agreement, the Israeli Broadcasting CorporationKan reported yesterday.

Kan said the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs, Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi, will attend the meeting.

The channel reported that Netanyahu is preparing to confront the administration of US President Joe Biden and wants to show a unified Israeli position on this issue despite his differences with Gantz.

Netanyahu strongly opposed the nuclear deal with Iran and has repeatedly stressed that he will not allow Tehran to possess nuclear weapons.

This comes despite the absence of indications of an imminent US return to the nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has recently said that he was not pleased with the Biden administration over the lack of progress on the nuclear deal crisis.

"We have not seen good intentions from the new American administration," Rouhani said last week.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and the world powers and imposed "unprecedented" sanctions on Tehran.

