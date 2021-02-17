Sudan: Islamic movement calls for peaceful protests

The Islamic Movement in Sudan yesterday called on its supporters to demonstrate and continue the protest movement peacefully, following an arrest campaign that targeted members of the movement and the National Congress Party (NCP).

In a message, Ali Ahmed Karti, secretary-general of the movement, said: "Honourable patriots of Sudan … go out to the streets and roads, this is your right. Make the world hear your voice through all legitimate means."

"Protest in a peaceful manner. Preserve the institutions and public facilities that you have built, and your properties, hospitals, schools, and other government institutions."

Karti called on state security agencies to protect public and private property and prevent vandalism.

Since Wednesday, authorities launched a new arrest campaign that targeted dozens of leaders and members of the Islamic movement and the NCP.

Since 21 August 2019, Sudan has been undergoing a transitional phase that will last for 53 months, ending with elections in early 2024, during which power is shared by the army and the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance (FFC), a coalition of civilian and rebel groups who protested for change in the country.

