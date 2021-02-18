2.6m Palestinians register to take part in first elections in 15 years

The Central Elections Committee said that 2.6 million Palestinians had registered to take part in the first presidential and parliamentary elections in 15 years.

On its website, the committee said that this represents 93.3 per cent of Palestinians who have the right to cast their votes in the elections.

"This number reflects the Palestinians' desire to take part in the elections," the committee said, noting that the registration was carried out without problems.

However, Palestinians from the West Bank city of Hebron reported yesterday that they were shocked when they found their polling centres had been moved away from their locality.

The electoral committee said it would investigate the reasons behind this change.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem accused the Palestinian Authority security services of carrying out these changes and said "interference in the elections is a violation of the Cairo agreement."

In May, July and August, the Palestinians are going to elect their MPs, president and members of the Palestinian National Council consecutively.

