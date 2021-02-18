Portuguese / Spanish / English

End of Gulf crisis may boost Turkey defence sales, report says

February 18, 2021 at 3:25 pm
A picture taken on December 12, 2017 shows an anti-tank missile launch system exhibited by Turkish arms company Aselsan on display at the Gulf Defence and Aerospace Exhibition held at the Kuwait International Fairground in Kuwait City. / AFP PHOTO / Yasser Al-Zayyat (Photo credit should read YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)
 February 18, 2021 at 3:25 pm

The end of the Gulf crisis could boost Turkish defence and aerospace exports, particularly to Saudi and Emirati markets, officials and industry sources said.

Defence News reported Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu saying: "The end of the Gulf rift will create a more positive set of relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia."

Despite a political crisis between some regional countries and Turkey, Ankara's leading defence industry contractors have been increasing sales to the Gulf.

Relations between Turkey and the Gulf have thawed this year after a three year boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE came to an end in January. Ankara backed Doha during the blockade, providing it with new trade routes and reinforcing it militarily.

In 2020, Turkish defence and technology company ASELSAN signed a new sales contract for Remote Controlled Weapon Systems in Bahrain.

