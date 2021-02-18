Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Husband bans Iran ski coach from travelling to world championship

February 18, 2021 at 1:48 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Italy, Middle East, News
head coach of Iran Samira Zargari of looks on during the Ladies' Slalom Alpine Skiing at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea [Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images]
head coach of Iran Samira Zargari of looks on during the Ladies' Slalom Alpine Skiing at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea [Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images]
 February 18, 2021 at 1:48 pm

Iranian women's Alpine ski coach Samira Zargari has not been able to attend the world championships in Italy because her husband banned her from travel, Iranian media reports have said.

No details were given as to why her husband would not allow her to board the plane, according to the semi-official ISNA.

Four Iranian skiers are due to take part in the championships today, Zagari was expected to coach her team throughout the event.

The Women's Giant Slalom competition at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2021 is being held today. With the men's event being held tomorrow.

While the Women's Slalom competition is then being held on Saturday with men tackling the course the following day.

World's first hijabi skater: 'I want to show the world that our women are powerful'

Categories
Europe & RussiaIranItalyMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments