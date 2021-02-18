Husband bans Iran ski coach from travelling to world championship

Iranian women's Alpine ski coach Samira Zargari has not been able to attend the world championships in Italy because her husband banned her from travel, Iranian media reports have said.

No details were given as to why her husband would not allow her to board the plane, according to the semi-official ISNA.

Four Iranian skiers are due to take part in the championships today, Zagari was expected to coach her team throughout the event.

The Women's Giant Slalom competition at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2021 is being held today. With the men's event being held tomorrow.

While the Women's Slalom competition is then being held on Saturday with men tackling the course the following day.

World's first hijabi skater: 'I want to show the world that our women are powerful'