Tunisia fishermen protest against 'authorities' negligence'

Tunisian fishermen yesterday launched a protest, shutting down the fishing directorates across all the country's coastal cities, as well as the Brads and the Sfax commercial ports.

The deputy head of the Peasants' Union in charge of marine fishing, Noureddine Ayyad, told Mosaïque FM that the demonstration had emerged from what he described as the "local authorities' tenacious refusal to install Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS)." He added that the authorities had also failed to meet other demands by the sailors.

Tunisia has witnessed the return of nationwide protests against unemployment and corruption, with many calling for the government to step down. These have come as unemployment rates have soared as a result of coronavirus lockdowns and the economic downturn which has resulted.

READ: Tunisia president accuses PM of violating constitution