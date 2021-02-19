Daesh kills 3 pro-government fighters in Iraq's Diyala province

Three members of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were killed yesterday and five others were wounded during clashes with Daesh fighters in the north-eastern governorate of Diyala, the PMF has said.

The group announced in a statement that fighters from its 28th Brigade clashed with Daesh remnants in the north-eastern governorate of Diyala and forced them to flee, adding that during the clashes, three of its fighters were killed and five others were wounded. No further details were given.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi security source said two PMF fighters were killed and four others were wounded in a similar attack in the province a day earlier.

The Popular Mobilization Forces is an umbrella group for a number of Iran-backed militias that consists of mostly Shia groups. In 2016 its fighters were incorporated into the Iraqi Army.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh, but sleeper cells exist across the country.

