Russia aviation agency cannot confirm Egypt flights to resume

A woman with a baby mourns in front of the foundation stone for a Garden of Memory commemorating the 224 people killed in the bombing of a Russian airliner over Egypt on October 31, 2016 in the town of Vsevolozhsk outside Saint Petersburg [OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images]
Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said today it could not confirm that flights to Egypt's resort towns were set to resume in March, following comments made by its Egyptian counterpart, Reuters reported.

Yesterday the head of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority told Reuters that direct flights from Russia to the Red Sea resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada would resume next month after a hiatus of more than five years.

Ashraf Noweir said Russia's Nordwind Airlines has submitted a request to start flights to both resort towns starting 28 March.

Flights from Russia to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

