Russia aviation agency cannot confirm Egypt flights to resume

Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said today it could not confirm that flights to Egypt's resort towns were set to resume in March, following comments made by its Egyptian counterpart, Reuters reported.

Yesterday the head of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority told Reuters that direct flights from Russia to the Red Sea resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada would resume next month after a hiatus of more than five years.

Ashraf Noweir said Russia's Nordwind Airlines has submitted a request to start flights to both resort towns starting 28 March.

Flights from Russia to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

