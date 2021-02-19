UK: Iran must return to terms of nuclear deal

Britain said today that Iran must come back into compliance with the nuclear deal and that the West should not send signals that it is prepared to overlook Tehran's breaches of the accord, Reuters reported.

"I don't think that we should be sending a signal that we are going to overlook this non-compliance or just brush it under the carpet," James Cleverly, Britain's junior foreign minister who covers the Middle East and North Africa, told the BBC.

"This is in Iran's hands, they are the ones breaching the conditions of the JCPOA, they are the ones that can do something about this, and they should come back into compliance," he said in reference to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Joe Biden administration said yesterday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Taking to Twitter today, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said when the "US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump. We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures."

US acknowledged Pompeo's claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity. We agree. In compliance w/ 2231: US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump. We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple: #CommitActMeet — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 19, 2021

READ: Israel defence, foreign ministers dismiss Netanyahu's pick for Iran file