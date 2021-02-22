Fatah hails Abbas decree on public freedoms

The Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, has hailed Mahmoud Abbas's decree on public freedoms. Speaking to Palestine Radio, Rajoub said that the decree is a "strategic measure" towards ensuring the success of the democratic process that will lead to an end of the division and achieve national unity.

The decree, he pointed out, is comprehensive and in agreement with all of the Palestinian national factions. "This means that they are committed to implementing it," he said.

"This decree reflects an independent national will stemming from the challenges facing the Palestinian people who are enduring an occupation interested in maintaining the division."

In closing, the Fatah official hailed the presence of Egypt and other regional powers in the Palestinian dialogue.

READ: Palestinians are sceptical about Abbas's decree on public freedomsÂ