Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye may deploy Russian S-400 air defences against PKK

April 23, 2024 at 7:33 pm

The 13th Russian cargo aircraft, delivered components of Russian S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense Systems, takes off from Murted Air Base in Ankara, Turkey on 17 July 2019. [Raşit Aydoğan/Anadolu Agency]

The 13th Russian cargo aircraft, delivered components of Russian S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense Systems, takes off from Murted Air Base in Ankara, Turkey on 17 July 2019. [Raşit Aydoğan/Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye may deploy its advanced Russian S-400 air defences on the Iraqi border for its planned summer defence programme against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkiye newspaper reports.

According to the report, Turkiye’s S-400s may be deployed on the border, implying it will defend against drones allegedly acquired by the PKK.

This move would mark the first operational deployment of the missile system since Ankara received it in 2019 to Western reproach, the report added.

The deal between Russia and Turkiye for the S-400 cost Turkiye an estimated $2.5 billion.

READ: Turkiye, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending