Turkiye may deploy Russian S-400 air defences against PKK

Turkiye may deploy its advanced Russian S-400 air defences on the Iraqi border for its planned summer defence programme against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkiye newspaper reports.

According to the report, Turkiye’s S-400s may be deployed on the border, implying it will defend against drones allegedly acquired by the PKK.

This move would mark the first operational deployment of the missile system since Ankara received it in 2019 to Western reproach, the report added.

The deal between Russia and Turkiye for the S-400 cost Turkiye an estimated $2.5 billion.

