WFP runs out of food stocks in Gaza as Israel keeps crossings closed

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has depleted all its food stocks for families in Gaza, it said in a statement today.

“Today, WFP delivered its last remaining food stocks to hot meals kitchens in the Gaza Strip. These kitchens are expected to fully run out of food in the coming days,” the UN body explained.

For weeks, hot meal kitchens have been the only consistent source of food assistance for people in Gaza. Despite reaching just half the population with only 25 per cent of daily food needs, they have provided a critical lifeline, it added.

WFP has fully depleted its food stocks in #Gaza. Today, the last supplies were delivered to hot meal kitchens — Gaza’s only steady source of food for weeks. These kitchens will run out of ingredients in the coming days. Read full statement.🔗https://t.co/OQCpJQcMfg pic.twitter.com/QaXY5CsbHx — World Food Programme (@WFP) April 25, 2025

On 31 March, all 25 WFP-supported bakeries closed as wheat flour and cooking fuel ran out. The same week, WFP food parcels distributed to families – with two weeks of food rations – were exhausted. “WFP is also deeply concerned about the severe lack of safe water and fuel for cooking – forcing people to scavenge for items to burn to cook a meal,” the statement explained.

No humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered Gaza for more than seven weeks as all main border crossing points remain closed.

“This is the longest closure the Gaza Strip has ever faced, exacerbating already fragile markets and food systems. Food prices have skyrocketed up to 1,400 percent compared to during the ceasefire, and essential food commodities are in short supply raising serious nutrition concerns for vulnerable populations, including children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and the elderly.”

More than 116,000 metric tonnes of food assistance – enough to feed one million people for up to four months – is positioned at aid corridors and is ready to be brought into Gaza by WFP and food security partners as soon as Israel reopens the crossings.

“The situation inside the Gaza Strip has once again reached a breaking point: people are running out of ways to cope, and the fragile gains made during the short ceasefire have unravelled.”

The UN body urged all parties to prioritise the needs of civilians and allow aid to enter Gaza immediately and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

READ: Gaza reaches WHO’s most critical malnutrition level amid Israeli blockade