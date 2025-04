Killer Quakes: How prepared is Turkiye? A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul in April 2025. Scenes of panic gave way to concern that while no deaths were reported this time and very little damage to buildings seems to have occurred, due to poor building practises, negligence and mismanagement, the next time may not be so lucky. Turkiye sits on 3 tectonic plates making it a very seismically active zone and so many are asking just how prepared is the Mediterranean country for large earthquakes?