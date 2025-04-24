Turkiye suspends education for 2 days after multiple earthquakes

Turkiye has suspended public schools and universities in Istanbul for two days beginning today after an earthquake struck the city yesterday, Anadolu reported.

“We have decided, in cooperation with other relevant institutions, to suspend classes in our schools in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday,” Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin posted on X yesterday, adding that the schools did not suffer any incidents or negative effects as a result of the earthquake.

Tekin said school yards will be open to accommodate citizens.

Chairman of the Council of Higher Education, Erol Ozvar, announced the suspension of classes in universities today and tomorrow following the earthquake.

At 12:49 local time (9:49 GMT), a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul in northwestern Turkiye, followed by dozens of aftershocks.

The Istanbul Governorate announced that 151 people were injured due to panic attacks, while no fatalities were reported.

WATCH: Major earthquake rocks Istanbul