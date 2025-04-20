Britain and Israel: The Hidden War

Middle East Monitor
In 1954, Britain began drawing up war plans against a Middle Eastern state that Whitehall believed was harming the stability of the region. Attacks, massacres and attempted false flag operations had put the country firmly in London's crosshairs, America was also deeply concerned by the actions of this country with the US State Department sending a memo to the UK's Foreign Office floating the idea of joint American-British military action to neutralise the threat posed by this state. That country was Israel. Discover the incredible, true but largely forgotten story of when Britain planned to go to war with Tel Aviv.

