Iran tells UN of readiness to help end Yemen war

February 22, 2021 at 10:43 am | Published in: International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News, UN, Yemen
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Moscow, Russia on January 26, 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Iran's Foreign Minister has said that his country has informed the UN Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, that it is ready to help end the war in Yemen.

"Saudi Arabia and its allies will not defeat the Yemeni people," explained Mohammad Javad Zarif, "and Riyadh should end its war on Yemen." He added that Iran does not want to control the region. "Rather, it seeks to establish good relations with its Arab neighbours."

Zarif said that Iran has not received any proposal to stop its support for the Houthis, in return for Washington stopping its support for the Saudi-led coalition's military operations in Yemen.

Commenting on the normalisation agreements signed between some Gulf States and Israel, the minister said that the countries in the region are mistaken if they believe that Israel can guarantee their security. "We tell countries that have normalised their relations with Israel that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who cannot protect himself from going to prison, will not provide you with security."

