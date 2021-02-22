Poll: Most young Israelis hate Palestinian citizens of Israel

A poll by the Hebrew University's aChord Centre reveals that nearly half of Israel's ultra-Orthodox and nationalist religious young people have expressed hatred towards Palestinians and support stripping them of their Israeli citizenship, Haaretz has reported. Around 1,100 respondents aged 16 to 18 took part in the poll.

According to the centre, 49 per cent of all religious Israeli teenagers and 23 per cent of their secular fellows would like to strip Israel's Palestinian citizens — who make up one fifth of the population — of their citizenship.

New study reveals a dangerous & unchecked growth in racism, right-wing views and xenophobic hatred among israeli teenagers #BDShttps://t.co/QoU29VawJP — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 20, 2021

Israeli human rights group B'Tselem took to social media to illustrate how this sort of statistic translates into attacks on the Palestinians by illegal settlers.

Muhammad 'Abbad: "We've been on constant alert ever since that day, afraid of another attack. I can't sleep at night. I'm worried they'll surprise us and this time, torch the cars or one of the houses".https://t.co/7Jp0U3hGJapic.twitter.com/O1iALR1Ba5 — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) February 14, 2021

Wafa news agency, meanwhile, has reported that a Palestinian woman died of a heart attack last Wednesday when Israeli settlers broke into her home in the occupied West Bank.

According to the settlement watchdog Peace Now, there are 132 settlements and 113 settlement outposts in the occupied territory. All of Israel's settlements are illegal under international law. The outposts are even illegal under Israeli law.

Peace Now also points out that more than 413,000 settlers now live in the illegal settlements. Moving citizens into territory occupied by war is a war crime under international law.

