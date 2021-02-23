Tunisair CEO dismissed after employees strike

The Tunisian Ministry of Transportation announced yesterday that the CEO of the national airlines Tunisair, Olfa Al-Hamdi, has been dismissed.

This comes three days after a general strike was staged in all Tunisian airports to protest against the company's deteriorating financial situation.

The statement said that "Olfa Al-Hamdi was dismissed from her post as the Chief Executive Officer of Tunisair," without mentioning the reasons for the decision.

On Friday, hundreds of Tunisair employees announced a strike in all the country's airports to protest against the deteriorating financial conditions. The General Transport Union announced in a statement that the strike ended after an agreement was reached to "stop the freezing of Tunisair's bank accounts."

TAV Tunisie, which is a multinational company that operates airports and employs 7,800 workers, had informed Tunisair management on Wednesday that it had frozen the company's bank accounts to pay the wages of its employees.

