Iraq anti-corruption body issues 28 arrest warrants against army officers

February 24, 2021 at 11:04 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi policemen stand guard outside the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters along Rashid Street in the centre of the capital Baghdad on 22 December 2020. [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
The Iraqi Commission of Integrity (Nazaha) said yesterday as many as 28 arrest warrants have been issued against officers in the Iraqi army on corruption charges and bribery.

The body said in a statement that the Iraqi judiciary in the southern Governorate of Maysan has issued 28 arrest warrants against officers who it believes overlooked the absences of the brigade's members in return for cash.

According to the statement, the commission's investigation office in Maysan governorate has collected all the available evidence, checked it, issued independent documents for each violation and submitted them to the competent court which in turn issued 28 warrants against the defendants based on Article 307 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Under Article 307 of the Iraqi Penal Code, if found guilty, the defendants will be punished with imprisonment for a maximum period of ten years.

