Israel: New Hope party rejects two-state solution

The leader of Israel's New Hope party, Gideon Sa'ar, yesterday said that he opposed the US-brokered two-state solution.

Makan reported him adding, however, that "there is no problem in forming a government with the support of the Joint List [Israeli parties]," in reference to the Arab majority Israeli political bloc.

The Likud party recently said that Sa'ar and the New Right party, led by former minister Naftali Bennett, would form a government if it was "chaired by the Yesh Atid party leader, Yair Lapid."

"The Palestinians have rejected all the proposed joint government models," Sa'ar pointed out, stressing that the latter was stemming from their "desire to annihilate Israel, rather than ending the conflict."

