Israel DM threatens Lebanon over remarks made by Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday threatened the Lebanese people over repeated remarks made by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, i24 reported.

"If Nasrallah and Hezbollah's threats translate into action, the outcome will be painful for Hezbollah," Gantz said during a tour of northern Israel.

He added: "And, sadly, it will also be painful for the Lebanese people, who are being used as human shields by Hezbollah as it is hiding weapons and missiles underneath their homes."

The remarks of the Israeli minister came after Nasrallah warned: "The Israeli home front will experience things that have not happened since its creation."

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW): "The conflict resulted in at least 1,109 Lebanese deaths, the vast majority of whom were civilians, 4,399 injured, and an estimated one million displaced." HRW also found that 43 Israeli civilians and 12 Israeli soldiers were killed during the war.

