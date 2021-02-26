Portuguese / Spanish / English

2 Palestinians enter 30th year in Israel detention

February 26, 2021 at 7:34 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian brothers Ibrahim and Mohammad Aghbariah with their parents prior to their arrest by Israeli in 1992 [The Palestinian Information Centre]
Two Palestinian brothers, Ibrahim and Mohammad Aghbariah, have entered their 30th consecutive year in Israeli prisons, local media reported yesterday.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statemen that the two were "among 30 prisoners whom Israel refused to release in 2014" as part of peace talks, adding that 26 of the detainees still remaind "in captivity".

The Aghbariahs were arrested on 26 February 1992 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The club added that they were detained before the signing of the Oslo Accords.

Ibrahim, 55, and Mohammad, 52, were able to complete their studies, obtain master's degrees, and publish books during their detention.

There are 5,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, according to rights groups.

