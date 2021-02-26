President: Turkey is against all kinds of coups

Turkey is opposed to all kinds of coups, the country's president said today, referring to recent developments in Armenia, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We are against all kinds of coups. It is especially not possible for us to accept coups," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul following Friday prayers.

He called the Armenian military's coup attempt "unacceptable" and added that the public is already in a position to lawfully replace Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"If there is a change in administration, the Armenian people will do that. It should be left to the will of the Armenian people," Erdogan said.

He added that Pashinyan's fate has already become clear as the public is "tired" of him.

The chief of the Armenian military and other senior commanders on Thursday released a statement calling on Pashinyan to resign.

Pashinyan blasted the military's call as a coup attempt and urged his supporters to take to the streets to resist.