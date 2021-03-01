Report hints at Iran, allies' responsibility for Israel ship blast

An Iranian newspaper yesterday hinted that Tehran or one of its allies may have been responsible for the explosion that hit the Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman on Friday.

"The attack on the ship in the Gulf of Oman is revenge by the resistance against the recent Israeli attacks and crimes in the region," Iranis Kayhan newspaper which is close to the country's Supreme Leader reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports cited unnamed Israeli officials as saying that Iran was likely behind the retaliatory attack.

Iran, however, strongly rejected Israel's claim with Foreign Ministry spokesperson saeed Khatibzadeh saying today: "We strongly reject this accusation… the security of the Persian Gulf is extremely important for Iran."

On Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said an explosion struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing out of the Middle East, noting that the crew and vessel were safe.

Maritime security firm Dryad Global identified the vessel as the MV Helios Ray which is owned by Helios Ray Ltd, an Israeli firm registered in the Isle of Man. The ship was on route to Singapore from Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

