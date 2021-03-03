MEMO in conversation with: Javaad Alipoor

Our conversation with British-Iranian writer, theatremaker and director Javaad Alipoor discussing his most recent play 'Rich Kids', the Iranian politics that underline it and the role of art in politics.

Alipoor is the artistic director of the Javaad Alipoor Company. In 2017, he began writing a trilogy of plays about how technology, resentment and fracturing identities are changing the world. 'The Believers Are But Brothers' (2017) opened in Edinburgh where it won a Fringe First Award and has since been adapted and produced as a screen project.

The play's sequel – 'Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran' (2019) – also won a Fringe First Award.