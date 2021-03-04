PA condemns settler attack on church in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned an attack by Israeli settlers on the Romanian Church in Jerusalem, Al-Watan Voice has reported.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the PA attributed responsibility for the attack to the Israeli government. Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, said the ministry, is also responsible for the increase in settler attacks against Muslim and Christian holy sites and houses of worship, as well as historical and archaeological places of interest, dozens of which have been attacked across the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The PA regards these repeated attacks as a "clear call for a religious war" to hide the political nature of the conflict. It called for the international community and organisations to provide protection for the Palestinian people and their places of worship, and ensure that Christians and Muslims have freedom of access to them.

READ: Israel 'demolished 89 Palestinian-owned structures in two weeks,' says UN