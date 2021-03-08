Turkey arrests man for beating his ex-wife

A man, who allegedly beat his ex-wife in front of their daughter, was arrested in Turkey yesterday after a video of the attack circulated on social media, Anadolu reports.

According to the news site, a court issued a detention order against the suspect in the country's Black Sea province of Samsun on charges of intentional attempted murder.

This came a day before the world marks International Woman's Day, which saw President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned violence against women.

"We will act shoulder to shoulder towards the future as a whole nation with women and men to push our country to a more advanced and developed level and reach our goals," he said.

Domestic violence and femicide remain a serious problem in Turkey.

According to the rights group We Will Stop Femicide Platform, 300 women were murdered in Turkey last year.

To help deal with the phenomenon, from today, 81 cities will issue electronic tags to perpetrators of domestic violence in a bid to prevent a repeat of cases of violence in the country. This is an extension of a pilot scheme which was launched in 2019 across 15 cities.

