Egypt, Greece discuss energy cooperation in eastern Mediterranean

Egypt and Greece yesterday held bilateral talks in Cairo on several eastern Mediterranean issues.

Germany's dpa quoted well-informed sources that the Greek foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, would meet a number of senior Egyptian officials to discuss "cooperation between the two countries, as well as the Libya situation, and the Friendship Forum."

"Dendias, who arrived in Cairo heading a diplomatic delegation, will also meet with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, to discuss cooperation in the energy sector," the sources pointed out.

Egypt and Greece took part last month in the Friendship Forum, along with Cyprus, Athens, France, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, with the aim of strengthening ties between the participating countries in the fields of energy and security.

The Forum is the second of its kind to deal with Mediterranean issues. Media reports suggested that it is an attempt to form a "regional front against Turkish interests." Its formation has come one year after the inauguration of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) by Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, and Jordan.

READ: Israel, Cyprus and Greece to link power grids via subsea cable