Iraq: Protesters continue to call for dismissal of Al-Muthanna Governor

Hundreds of Iraqis demonstrated in Al-Muthanna governorate again, on Monday, to demand the dismissal of Governor Ahmed Judeh from his post, while protesting against the poor level of services and mismanagement.

The demonstrators chanted slogans calling on Governor Judeh to "prevent bloodshed and resign from his post."

Authorities in Al-Muthanna governorate did not issue any official statement regarding the popular protests until 14:00 (GMT).

After Babylon, Al-Diwaniyah (south), Wasit (central), and Dhi Qar (southeast), Al-Muthanna was the fifth Iraqi governorate in which demonstrators have demanded the dismissal of the governor due to widespread corruption and official failure to serve the people's interests.

Last week, the governors of Wasit (Muhammad Al-Mayahi) and Dhi Qar (Nazim Al-Waili) were sacked, due to popular protests.

Iraq has been witnessing recurrent protests since October 2019, due to the poor economic conditions and widespread financial and political corruption, despite the government's promises to improve the situation.