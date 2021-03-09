Jordan unemployment up to 22.7% at end of 2020

The Jordanian Department of Statistics said on Monday that the unemployment rate in the Kingdom increased to 22.7 per cent by the end of last year, compared with 19 per cent at the end of 2019.

On a quarterly basis, the department said that unemployment rose to 24.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to 23.9 per cent during the third quarter.

The new data shows a sharp increase in unemployment among women, at 32.8 per cent compared with 22.6 per cent among men.

Jordan's Minister of Labour Maan Kattameen estimated the number of the unemployed at about 400,000 people, with about one million expatriate workers across various sectors, including those working illegally.

Economists warned of the spread of unemployment in Jordan, in light of the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many institutions and companies may dismiss large numbers of employees or close down temporarily.

