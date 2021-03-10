Turkey condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Turkey yesterday said it would fight alongside Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

"Turkey stands alongside Saudi Arabia and its people against the Houthi attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities," the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced in a statement. The ministry also expressed its concern over what it described as "increasing attacks on Saudi Arabian territories," referring to a recent missile attack by the Houthis on Saudi Aramco's facilities in the Dammam province and the petroleum tank farms at the Ras Tanura port in Dhahran, one of the world's largest oil shipping ports.

The statement called for an "immediate cessation of these attacks," expressing Turkey's "best wishes for the kingdom and its people."

Ankara's remarks came as part of widespread Arab and international condemnation of the attack, including from the United States and Egypt.

Since March 2015, Riyadh has led an Arab coalition to fight the Houthis, who have captured large swathes of Yemen including the capital Sanaa.

