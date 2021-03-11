Gulf security is part of Egypt's security, says Al-Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Wednesday that the security of the Gulf States is part of Egypt's national security, news agencies in the Gulf have reported. Al-Sisi made his comment during a meeting with Egyptian armed forces personnel, as he thanked the Gulf countries for "standing beside Egypt in the difficult circumstances it has experienced throughout history."

Egypt's relationship with the Gulf is "deep and historic," he pointed out. He laid particular stress on the need for stability in the region. "Egypt's policy is based on openness and balance with all Arab countries, whether we agree or disagree with them," claimed the president.

He added that his government is continuing to negotiate on the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. A binding legal agreement must be reached regarding the filling of the reservoir and operation of the project.

Al-Sisi's remarks came just days after the launch of meetings with Qatar to activate the agreements reached during the summit held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in January.

Following his military coup against the first freely-elected President of Egypt, the late Mohamed Morsi, in 2013, Al-Sisi has been supported by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as the US, Russia and most Western countries.

