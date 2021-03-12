Iran ship attacked in Mediterranean, company says

An Iranian container ship was damaged in a "terrorist" attack in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, Reuters reported a spokesman for state-run shipping company IRISL tellingsemi-official Nournews today.

The ship was slightly damaged by an explosive object but no one on board was hurt, the spokesman, Ali Ghiasi, said. "Such terrorist acts amount to naval piracy," he added.

The vessel was headed to Europe when the attack occurred and will leave for its destination after repairs, he added.

Two maritime security sources said initial indications were that the Iranian container ship had been intentionally targeted by an unknown source.

The news comes a day after the Washington Post reported that Israel has targeted at least a dozen vessels bound for Syria and mostly carrying Iranian oil.

The paper added: "Some of the naval attacks also have targeted Iranian efforts to move other cargo including weaponry through the region, according to U.S. officials."

No one has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack nor has the Islamic Republic made a comment.

