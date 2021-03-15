Egypt, Libya agree to facilitate workers' entry procedures

Libya and Egypt have agreed to facilitate the entry of Egyptian workers in the war-torn country.

In an official statement, the Libyan Embassy in Egypt said that the agreement had come in a joint meeting between the foreign ministers ]of both countries on Thursday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. It is part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2013 on the "use of Egyptian labour in Libya, and the implementation of electronic ties between the Libyan Ministry of Labour and its Egyptian counterpart."

The ministry pointed out that the meeting had discussed "building an integrated database with information related to the needs of the Libyan market for Egyptian labour, and to facilitate the procedures and mechanism of their entry in coordination with the Passports Authority through the ports in both countries."

The statement noted that officials had also agreed to "form a joint permanent committee between the two ministries for this purpose, and to arrange for an Egyptian technical delegation to visit Libya to complete the rest of the technical arrangements."

