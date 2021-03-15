Mossad agents go to Israel to get vaccinated

Hundreds of Mossad spy agency operatives have been in Israel to get the Covid-19 vaccination, the New Khalij reported on Sunday. The news website cited reports in the local Hebrew-language media.

The head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, is said to have called for the vaccination of his agents operating around the world. They and their families have apparently had the first dose of the vaccine and are now back in the countries where they are based, awaiting the second dose.

Israeli media have also confirmed that 80 per cent of the Israel Defence Forces have been vaccinated. It is said to be the first army in the world to reach this stage. On Thursday, the Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan reported that it was the first day in a year that no coronavirus deaths were registered in the army.

READ: Palestinians overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients as Israel loosens restrictions