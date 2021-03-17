Israel seizes printing equipment 'imported by Hamas'

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered the seizure of printing equipment on Tuesday which is alleged to have been imported by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and intended to go to the Gaza Strip, Anadolu has reported. The equipment includes paper and ink.

"Gantz signed orders to confiscate equipment intended for Hamas printers in Gaza," said Israel's Channel Seven. It added that Gantz justified the decision by saying that the equipment is "a tool in Hamas's incitement machine."

The Israeli authorities apparently seized containers of paper materials that arrived through the port of Ashdod in Israel, and a large shipment of ink products, which were on their way to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

Hamas has not responded to the claims. Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007.

