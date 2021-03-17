Russia denies supplying Algeria with Su-34 fighters

A Russian military official on Wednesday denied manufacturing Su-34 fighters for the Algerian Air Force this year.
The Russian Sukhoi SU-34 fighter is among the latest additions to the Russian Air Force arsenal, in operation since 2014.
A representative of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) in Russia stated that Russia did not engage in manufacturing aircraft for Algeria.
Algerian reports confirmed that the first batch of six Russian Su-34 fighter aircraft would be supplied, adding that Algerian pilots would start training to fly the aircraft in the summer of 2022.
Last year, Head of the FSVTS Dmitry Shugayev affirmed: "Many countries are interested in acquiring the Su-34, which has proven its efficiency during combat in Syria."
The Su-34 is specialised in confronting ground and air targets, as it is equipped with air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, including an advanced system to protect it from anti-aircraft rockets.
The Russian fighter aircraft can operate in challenging weather conditions, fly for up to four kilometres and carry around eight tonnes of ammunition.
Read: Algeria buys 14 stealth fighters from Russia, report says