Russia denies supplying Algeria with Su-34 fighters

A Russian military official on Wednesday denied manufacturing Su-34 fighters for the Algerian Air Force this year.

The Russian Sukhoi SU-34 fighter is among the latest additions to the Russian Air Force arsenal, in operation since 2014.

A representative of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) in Russia stated that Russia did not engage in manufacturing aircraft for Algeria.

Algerian reports confirmed that the first batch of six Russian Su-34 fighter aircraft would be supplied, adding that Algerian pilots would start training to fly the aircraft in the summer of 2022.

Last year, Head of the FSVTS Dmitry Shugayev affirmed: "Many countries are interested in acquiring the Su-34, which has proven its efficiency during combat in Syria."

The Su-34 is specialised in confronting ground and air targets, as it is equipped with air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, including an advanced system to protect it from anti-aircraft rockets.

The Russian fighter aircraft can operate in challenging weather conditions, fly for up to four kilometres and carry around eight tonnes of ammunition.

