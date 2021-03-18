Kushner describes Palestine-Israel conflict as 'real estate dispute'

Jared Kushner, the adviser to former US President Donald Trump, sparked controversy after he described the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as a "real estate dispute".

In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Kushner claimed the world is witnessing the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, which has lasted for decades.

"We are witnessing the last vestiges of what has been known as the Arab-Israeli conflict," Kushner said, claiming the conflict had lasted for so long because of a "myth" that it could only be solved once the two sides had resolved their differences. "That was never true," he wrote.

"The Abraham Accords exposed the conflict as nothing more than a real-estate dispute between Israelis and Palestinians that need not hold up Israel's relations with the broader Arab world," he added.

Kushner claimed that economic normalisation was the gate to build relations between Israel and the Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia in particular, which he claimed is now within sight, allowing for a united front against Iran.

