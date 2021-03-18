Pakistan PM says Iran can meet Pakistan's energy needs

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Iran, as a rich source of energy, has the capacity to meet Pakistan's energy needs.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is our neighbour and a rich source of energy through which Pakistan's energy needs can be met," Khan said at the inaugural session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue yesterday.

Last December, the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, said the gas pipeline from Iran to the Pakistani border had been laid, adding that despite some restrictions imposed by foreign powers, both sides are serious about completing the project.

In an interview with the Pakistani TV channel RozeNews, the Iranian envoy said the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries that are a rich source of energy, especially oil and gas and it is ready to help its neighbours meet their energy demands.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani premier stressed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the region in order to achieve "economic goals and enjoy the strategic position of Pakistan".

