Book Launch: Expulsion of Palestinians, by Nur Masalha

The approach to the conflict between Israel and Palestine and its history in the media has little focus on the violent process of expelling the native people that marked the foundation of the Zionist state – in other words, the process of Nakba, or Palestinian catastrophe.

Much of the world's complicity with the occupation of Palestine lies in the acceptance of the narrative that treats the expulsion of its inhabitants as an unimportant war fact in the face of the Jewish people's search for a home and haven to protect them from Nazi persecution.

Another dimension appears, however, if the emptying of Palestine is observed as a process deliberately planned and implemented progressively over several decades. It is the facts of this process that the writer Nur Masalha exposes and analyzes in his work The expulsion of the Palestinians – The concept of "transference" in Zionist political thought (1882-1948).

With six editions published in English, the book is now launched in Brazil, in printed edition in Portuguese, contributing to enhance the understanding of the political and ideological foundations of the Zionist occupation and the ethnic cleansing that has invariably made life of the Palestinian people increasingly difficult and violent

Published in partnership between the Monitor do Middle East and the Latin-Palestinian Forum with the Sundermann Publishing House, translated by Leo Misleh and Tereza Bosco Ferreira, the book will be launched today, with an online debate that will bring together the author and their prefacers.

Nur Masalha – Palestinian writer and historian, author of 'Expulsion of Palestinians – The concept of 'transference' in Zionist political thought (1882-1948)'.

Daud Abdullah – writer and director of the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), London

Soraya Misleh – Palestinian-Brazilian journalist and writer

The book can be purchased at PagSeguro. Also check out the review of the work.