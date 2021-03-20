Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel asks Abbas to call off Palestine elections

March 20, 2021 at 11:28 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Palestinian Elections
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting with the Palestinian leadership at the presidential compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah on October 6, 2019. - Abbas said he would discuss plans for new parliamentary elections with all factions, including longterm rivals Hamas, and renewed a pledge to hold the first elections since 2006, but without giving a timeframe. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 6 October 2019 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images]
Head of Israel's Shin Bet Security Agency Nadav Argaman has secretly met with Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas and asked him to call off Palestinian elections, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to a report broadcast by Israeli Channel 13, Argaman met with Abbas in Ramallah over the last two weeks, the Times of Israel revealed.

He urged Abbas to cancel the elections if the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas takes part, according to the Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported the Israeli TV channel claiming that Argaman warned Abbas about pushing forward an investigation into Israeli crimes at the International Criminal Court, Fatah's plan to run on a joint list with Hamas for the parliamentary elections and forming a coalition government with Hamas.

The Times of Israel reported Israel's Kan public broadcaster reporting that Nadav Argaman was rebuffed by the PA chief.

Anadolu Agency quoted Israeli TV stating that a US official arrived secretly in Ramallah over the last two weeks and passed the same three warnings.

