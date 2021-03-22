WFP calls for urgent funds or 0.5m Syria refugees in Jordan could lose aid

The World Food Program (WFP) warned on Saturday that half a million Syrian refugees in Jordan may lose the aid provided to them by the program.

The agency said on Twitter that it fears that it will not be able to provide aid to 194,000 Syrian families in Jordan as of May if $94 million in funding is not received to allow it to make it through the year.

According to the UN agency, the number of Syrian refugees who could be deprived of aid may rise to about 300,000 families by July.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of countries supporting the organisation to reduce financial allocations that support Syrian refugees.

The WFP in Jordan provides monthly aid to about 470,000 Syrian refugees, including 57,000 children, mainly in Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps.

