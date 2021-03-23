Sheikh Raed Salah: Israel complicit in crimes against Arabs

Jailed leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel Sheikh Raed Salah has accused Israeli intelligence service of being complicit in crimes committed against the Arab community in Israel, Anadolu reported yesterday.

In a documentary aired late on Sunday by the Doha-based Al Jazeera news channel, Sheikh Salah said the Israeli intelligence service was complicit in organised crimes against Arab Israelis.

"[The Israeli] army is the main source of weapons to gangs in Israel," the documentary said, citing a former official in Israel's internal security service which was not named.

Al Jazeera cited what it said were leaked documents that prove senior Islamic Movement leader Suleiman Ighbariyah was under Israeli surveillance before an attempt on his life.

On 7 January, Ighbariyah, a former mayor of the Arab-majority town of Umm Al-Fahm, was seriously injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him.

Around 1.6 million Palestinians live in Israel, making up 22 per cent of the country's population. They have been complaining of discrimination and accusing Israel of turning a blind eye to rising crime rates in their communities.

At least 27 Arabs have been killed in gang attacks since the start of the year, according to Israeli media.