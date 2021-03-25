Woman poses as doctor and steals baby from hospital in Cairo

A woman has been arrested in Egypt after dressing up as a doctor and kidnapping a baby from a hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday when the unidentified suspect entered [, reports the New Arab.

She approached a patient there, examined her child and asked if she could leave the room so that she could carry out further tests and complete documents.

When the patient, who has been identified as Mona K, returned she saw that her three-month-old child was missing.

The baby thief took several taxis to cover up her journey and then took public transport at the Mohamed Naguib train station, according to a security source at the Cairo Security Directorate who investigated the kidnapping.

She was caught on CCTV, tracked down, arrested and the baby returned to its mother.

In October last year a video emerged of a man attempting to kidnap a child from its mother's arms in Cairo.