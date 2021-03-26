PA and Hamas to establish 'national unity government'

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have agreed to establish a "national unity government", a senior official announced yesterday.

According to Jibril Rajoub, the accord is based on an "internationally-recognised political document between Fatah and Hamas." He pointed out that it "paves the way for a national unity government after the elections."

Rajoub added that PA officials are "still in contact with the US administration" and stressed that they are discussing the "most important issues" facing the Palestinian people. The US, Israel and their allies have made it clear in the past that they will not accept a Palestinian Authority which includes Hamas.

Moreover, Rajoub said that senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti will not be "excluded from the upcoming presidential election." Barghouti is being held in prison by Israel.

