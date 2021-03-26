Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Tunisia approves Constitutional Court Bill

March 26, 2021 at 10:34 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
A general view of the Tunisian parliament in session in Tunis on 26 January 2021 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
A general view of the Tunisian parliament in session in Tunis on 26 January 2021 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
 March 26, 2021 at 10:34 am

The Tunisian parliament yesterday ratified recent revisions of the draft bill for the Constitutional Court. The bill was passed by a majority of 111 votes.

Arabi21 quoted sources as saying that a plenary session would be held on 18 April to complete the elections for members of the Constitutional Court.

"If a constitutional court candidate does not achieve the required 145 majority votes after three sessions, the election of the remaining members shall be passed by secret ballot, with a three-fifths majority in three rounds," added the sources.

Parliament was only able to elect a single member of the Constitutional Court, Judge Rawda Al-Warsaghani, in March 2018.

The Constitutional Court is able to end the president of the republic's term, declaring the position of president vacant, receive the presidential oath and examine disputes related to the jurisdiction of both the president and prime minister.

READ: Tunisia faces calls to investigate officials' free vaccine from UAE

Categories
AfricaNewsTunisia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments