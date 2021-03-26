Tunisia approves Constitutional Court Bill

The Tunisian parliament yesterday ratified recent revisions of the draft bill for the Constitutional Court. The bill was passed by a majority of 111 votes.

Arabi21 quoted sources as saying that a plenary session would be held on 18 April to complete the elections for members of the Constitutional Court.

"If a constitutional court candidate does not achieve the required 145 majority votes after three sessions, the election of the remaining members shall be passed by secret ballot, with a three-fifths majority in three rounds," added the sources.

Parliament was only able to elect a single member of the Constitutional Court, Judge Rawda Al-Warsaghani, in March 2018.

The Constitutional Court is able to end the president of the republic's term, declaring the position of president vacant, receive the presidential oath and examine disputes related to the jurisdiction of both the president and prime minister.

