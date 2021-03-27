Italy, France overcome contradictory views over Libya file

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni has stated that Italy and France have overcome contradictory points of view regarding the Libyan file, confirming that there is now a common European demarche to ensure stability in Libya.

The Italian official affirmed that there are opportunities today in Libya thanks to the newly-elected government and the upcoming elections on 24 December, reported Italian news agency Nova.

Sereni added in a statement: "I think now that there is a unified European stance. When Europe was divided on Libya, other actors like Turkey and Russia stepped in."

She stressed the need to help the new Libyan government to pursue the path of stability and development that the Libyans are demanding.

